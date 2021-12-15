Independent Investors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Independent Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.44. 26,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,687. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $171.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $235.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.