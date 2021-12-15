Independent Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,687 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Independent Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 21.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,675,000 after purchasing an additional 160,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 163,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,238 shares of company stock worth $8,713,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.49. 6,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,399. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

