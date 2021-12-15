Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PI. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ PI opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.86. Impinj has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,059,334 shares of company stock valued at $82,819,355. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after buying an additional 111,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

