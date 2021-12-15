ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 7.5%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shot up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.31. 2,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,225,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 117.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,398,000 after buying an additional 3,000,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,072,000 after buying an additional 278,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 79.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,885,000 after buying an additional 1,861,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after buying an additional 46,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 179.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 866,888 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

