IMI (LON:IMI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,734.90

IMI plc (LON:IMI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,734.90 ($22.93) and traded as high as GBX 1,758.40 ($23.24). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,708 ($22.57), with a volume of 697,764 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMI shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.54) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.36) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.54) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,910 ($25.24) to GBX 2,000 ($26.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.81).

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,721.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,734.90. The company has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.68.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

