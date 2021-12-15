IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Short Interest Up 133.3% in November

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the November 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 million, a PE ratio of -154.08 and a beta of 0.90. IKONICS has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IKONICS had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IKNX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of IKONICS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IKONICS during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of IKONICS by 130,480.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of IKONICS during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IKONICS during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

