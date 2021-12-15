Ignition Trading Down 81.8% Over Last 7 Days (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ignition has traded 81.8% lower against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $12,906.36 and $19.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,758.87 or 0.99253832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00044784 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00032981 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.91 or 0.00793693 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,501,020 coins and its circulating supply is 1,487,847 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

