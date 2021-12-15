IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $65.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IGM Biosciences traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 9 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded IGM Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 34.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 29.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 20.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $921.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -1.24.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

