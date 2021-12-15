IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $126.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 12,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 182,402 shares.The stock last traded at $28.61 and had previously closed at $29.25.
IGMS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.
In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $921.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -1.24.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
