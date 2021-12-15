IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $126.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 12,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 182,402 shares.The stock last traded at $28.61 and had previously closed at $29.25.

IGMS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,017,000 after acquiring an additional 314,710 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,241,000 after buying an additional 189,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 66,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $921.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -1.24.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.