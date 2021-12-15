IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.25

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.25 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 12.81 ($0.17). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 12.90 ($0.17), with a volume of 337,191 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £16.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler acquired 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £463.59 ($612.65).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

