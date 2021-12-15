IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Stock Price Down 9.7%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) shares fell 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 9,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 13,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. The company has a market cap of $271.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.50.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)

IDEX Biometrics ASA is engages in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensor and on-card enrollment solution. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

