ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.10% of ICU Medical worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 31.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,407 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 62.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 86,921 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,786.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 86,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $13,225,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $225.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.98. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.