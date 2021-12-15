ICE ROCK MINING Price Down 50.5% This Week (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $100,873.82 and approximately $16,861.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 50.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,660.01 or 0.07824186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00076559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,772.58 or 0.99988101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002532 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

