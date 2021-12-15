Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Shares Down 2.3%

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.00 and last traded at $76.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.76.

CDMGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Icade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Icade in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.18.

Get Icade alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.45.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.