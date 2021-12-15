IAA (NYSE:IAA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet raised IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $48.01 on Monday. IAA has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in IAA by 79.2% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,805,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,195 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in IAA by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,916 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in IAA by 2,284,451.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,003 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in IAA by 35.1% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,775,000 after acquiring an additional 956,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in IAA by 30.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,866,000 after acquiring an additional 916,493 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

