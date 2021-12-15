Hyper Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $113.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $21,602.62 and $113.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

