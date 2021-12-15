HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $7.34

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.08. HUYA shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 36,798 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUYA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 127.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in HUYA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HUYA by 387.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of HUYA by 30.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,172,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after buying an additional 270,587 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

