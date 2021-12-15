HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $7.34

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.08. HUYA shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 36,798 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have commented on HUYA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 127.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44.
About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
