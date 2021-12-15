Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

HUN stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

