Huntington National Bank Sells 3,579 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $32,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,354 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $13.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $680.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $683.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $642.38 and its 200-day moving average is $605.28.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

