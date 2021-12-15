Huntington National Bank Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $60,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 88.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,987,000 after buying an additional 291,793 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after buying an additional 272,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.80. 28,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,104. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $255.98 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.01. The firm has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.18.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

