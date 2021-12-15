Huntington National Bank Purchases 49,766 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,766 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.12% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $42,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

TIP traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $128.25. The company had a trading volume of 53,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,440. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

