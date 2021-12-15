Huntington National Bank Has $71.39 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.21% of Rockwell Automation worth $71,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.33.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,371 shares of company stock worth $9,024,150 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROK traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $349.04. 2,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,915. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.00. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

