Huntington National Bank Has $32.72 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $32,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $13.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $680.65. 3,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,849. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $683.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $642.38 and a 200 day moving average of $605.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

