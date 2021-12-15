Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,966 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $67,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.58. 219,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,512,045. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average is $105.88. The stock has a market cap of $220.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.