Huntington National Bank Buys 2,778 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.10% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $50,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,997.30.

Shares of CMG traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,673.25. 1,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,180. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,764.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,731.66.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

