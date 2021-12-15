Humaniq Market Cap Reaches $2.07 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $8,759.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00040142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00208730 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

