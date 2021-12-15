Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after buying an additional 3,396,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,738,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,717,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,880,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,706,000 after buying an additional 441,505 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,282,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,324. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

