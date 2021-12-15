Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

