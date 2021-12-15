Horizon Protocol Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $5.22 million and $110,447.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.52 or 0.07953585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.97 or 1.00090393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00052168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.