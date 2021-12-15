Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Hooker Furniture has increased its dividend payment by 32.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hooker Furniture has a payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. Hooker Furniture has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 3.94%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 303.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 132.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

