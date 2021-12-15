Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) were down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.84 and last traded at $56.03. Approximately 1,318 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTCMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

