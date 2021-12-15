Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,960 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 41,233 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

