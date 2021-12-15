Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 116 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Diageo by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $208.33 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $153.67 and a twelve month high of $213.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

