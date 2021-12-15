Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $570,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock opened at $254.75 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.