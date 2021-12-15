Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $1.45 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,685,185 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $466.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $476.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

