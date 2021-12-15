Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 74,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO stock opened at $391.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $385.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.80. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.