HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36), Yahoo Finance reports. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 93.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

HEXO traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 400,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,178. HEXO has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market cap of $255.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HEXO shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 195.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 80,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HEXO by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 151,811 shares in the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

