Hexavest Inc. Takes Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 215,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASX opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASX. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

