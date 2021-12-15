Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,461 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.45. 89,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,709. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.