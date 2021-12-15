Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,866,578. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

