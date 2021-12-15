Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $23,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

NYSE:GS traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.05. The company had a trading volume of 37,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,427. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.19 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

