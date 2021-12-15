Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $18.94 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,890 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Splunk worth $18,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 93.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 27.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $3,803,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 62.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,187,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Splunk by 50.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.25. 24,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.33. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.65 and a 52-week high of $185.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Summit Insights raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

