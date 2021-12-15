Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Henry Schein stock opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

