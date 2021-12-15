Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CEO Sells $2,262,900.00 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HSIC traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 64,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

