Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CEO Sells $2,262,900.00 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of HSIC traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 64,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.