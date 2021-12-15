Helpico (HELP) Market Capitalization Reaches $385.44

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Helpico has a total market cap of $385.44 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.30 or 0.07915506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00076459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,989.27 or 1.00007797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00052627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002619 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars.

