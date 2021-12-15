Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HSDT stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. 15,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,366. The company has a market cap of $14.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSDT. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.