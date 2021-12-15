HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 153.4% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAQ opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95.

Get HealthCor Catalio Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAQ. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.