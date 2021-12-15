Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,917,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $56,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 35.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 80.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 20.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

