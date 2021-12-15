Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,024,000 after buying an additional 3,069,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,616,000 after buying an additional 61,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,074,000 after buying an additional 67,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,181,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,625,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,621,000 after buying an additional 66,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 880,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,528. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

