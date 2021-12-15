Head to Head Survey: Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) & Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

This table compares Franklin Resources and Cohen & Steers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $8.43 billion 2.01 $1.83 billion $3.57 9.45 Cohen & Steers $427.54 million 10.24 $76.58 million $2.91 31.18

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers. Franklin Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Franklin Resources pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cohen & Steers pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franklin Resources has increased its dividend for 40 consecutive years and Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Franklin Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.2% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Franklin Resources and Cohen & Steers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 4 1 3 0 1.88 Cohen & Steers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Franklin Resources presently has a consensus price target of $32.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.91%. Cohen & Steers has a consensus price target of $92.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.40%. Given Cohen & Steers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than Franklin Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Resources and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 21.73% 16.53% 8.47% Cohen & Steers 26.36% 81.40% 44.75%

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats Franklin Resources on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company. It provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high-net-worth investors in jurisdictions worldwide. The company was founded by Rupert H. Johnson, Sr. in 1947 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds. The company was founded by Martin Cohen and Robert Hamilton Steers in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.